Rising from a busy neighborhood west of downtown Omaha, Clarkson College knows it must spend and grow to compete with other health care colleges.
So Clarkson has begun the $4.5 million renovation of a former Nebraska Medicine doctors’ clinic right across 42nd Street from Clarkson’s main building. That follows a $2.2 million renovation concluded last summer on the fourth floor of the main building, on the southeast corner of 42nd and Dodge Streets.
“We really are about at capacity in terms of our space now,” Clarkson’s interim president, Aubray Orduña, said Friday. “We’re planning for the future.”
Clarkson has experienced plenty of change over four years. Besides the expansion and renovation projects, longtime President Louis Burgher stepped down in 2016. His replacement, Tony Damewood, left after three years.
Orduña, who started working at Clarkson as a part-timer 42 years ago, has moved in as a long-term interim leader. She also is dean of nursing at Clarkson.
Clarkson officials said they are paying for the two renovation projects with a combination of money from Nebraska Medicine, investment entity Clarkson Regional Health Services, and college money. Orduña said the college didn’t have to incur debt.
People will use an existing skywalk to get across 42nd Street to the new building, which will be called Clarkson Commons & Education Center. Staffers, board members and professors last month took hammers to a wall in the former doctors’ offices in a ceremonial launching of the project.
Bulldozers have wiped out many walls and the two floors of the building now are gray and barren as the work begins.
The college’s new building will include classrooms, two conference rooms, study rooms, a teacher training area and an open space where students will be able to gather. Thirty-one faculty offices will go into the building, too.
Katie Fulton, Clarkson’s Faculty Senate president, said the new offices will enable professors to spread out a bit. As it is, she said, “We’re cozy.”
Clarkson intends to occupy the 14,000 square feet of space by the end of the year. The college enrolled 1,129 students in the fall, but about half take their classes online.
Sophomore nursing student Jasmyn Ross of Omaha said it will be nice to have additional study areas. “We’re all really grateful and excited for this new study space,” Ross said.
Clarkson offers an array of programs, ranging from short-term certificates to doctorates. Its disciplines include nursing, community health, health care business, radiography and medical imaging, physical therapy assistant and others.
The health care industry’s demand for workers, such as nurses, is great. Orduña said many of Clarkson’s students get jobs before or immediately after graduation.
Nevertheless, the competition to train health care workers is intense, too. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is just south on 42nd Street. Creighton University is about 12 blocks away. Also in Omaha are Nebraska Methodist College, the College of St. Mary and Bellevue University, all of which have health-related programs.
Orduña said competing in health care education requires up-to-date equipment and sharp facilities. Clarkson overhauled the fourth floor of the main building for more and better simulation rooms and practice areas.
She said the renovated areas will reflect the college’s commitment to excellent training.
