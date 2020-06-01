Citing the current citywide curfew, the Omaha Public Schools board postponed a meeting that was scheduled to take place Monday night.

The school board was scheduled to meet via their electronic devices at 6:30 p.m. Monday. OPS spokesman Jeremy Maskel said that while the meeting would have been remote, it would have required some staff to be at the district's headquarters building near 32nd and Cuming Streets into the evening. 

"Out of an abundance of caution and with reverence for current events, the meeting was rescheduled for next week," Maskel said.  

Sunday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. She could extend the curfew if the Omaha City Council approves it.

The OPS board is now set to meet at 6:30 p.m. June 8. 

