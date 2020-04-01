A drive-thru children's book giveaway will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Judah Kingdom Center, 3036 Bedford Ave.

The Drive for Children's Books seeks to provide books to kids who don't have access to public libraries or schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sponsors include Voice Advocacy Center, Judah Kingdom Center and Malcolm X Memorial Foundation.

Katie Linehan, a volunteer for the book giveaway, estimated the drive had collected 1,000 books, many new and some lightly used, as of early this week. Volunteers will practice social distancing, wipe the books down with disinfectant and not allow customers to handle the books before they are given out.

Those who distribute them are expected to wear gloves. They will not handle the books for 24 hours before the drive starts, Linehan said.

Books can be ordered online. Those books will be packaged and handed out at the drive. People who submit orders should provide their names and contact information.

People can donate used books by requesting pickup from their porches. They may donate up to Friday for this giveaway and after Friday for future drives, Linehan said.

For additional information, go to www.coronabookdrive.com or call Linehan at 402-915-3257.   

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 84