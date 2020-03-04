Rozlyn Olson has been hearing about the novel coronavirus at school and on social media, and she’s had some questions about the bug that’s been disrupting lives and economies around the world.
On Wednesday, she and about 150 other Omaha Central High School science students got to pose some of those questions to a panel of public health and virus experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Olson said she’d heard that alcohol-based sanitizers wouldn’t kill the virus.
Sharon Medcalf, an assistant professor in UNMC’s College of Public Health, said hand sanitizers work just fine. “But do you know what works just as well?” she said. “Hand washing. That should be your first bet.”
Storm Keffer, an epidemiology student, had a caution for the students: “When you’re on social media, be careful.”
John Morley, a science teacher at the high school, said he’s set up panels of speakers previously for his anatomy classes. But the focus typically has been on exposing students to the variety of careers available in the medical field.
He opted to give this one an even more real-world twist after St. Patrick Reid, a former panelist, mentioned that he was studying cultures of the virus. Reid, a virologist, is an assistant professor in UNMC’s pathology and microbiology department.
Morley said he also wanted to pilot offering students a monthly “science cafe” next year.
UNMC and clinical partner Nebraska Medicine have been playing a number of roles in the coronavirus outbreak, including launching a trial to test a possible treatment and caring for and monitoring Americans who’ve returned from places where it’s been spreading.
Eight of 15 passengers from a stricken cruise ship remain on the campus. One is in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit; seven others are in the National Quarantine Unit.
Reid said researchers are trying to grow the virus from samples they’ve collected from people who’ve been under quarantine and from objects in the two units to better understand how the virus works.
They also want to determine the genetic sequences of the local samples, which they can compare with samples from other places to see whether the virus is changing.
Olson, a senior in Morley’s honors anatomy class, said it was helpful to have panelists who could answer students’ questions.
The emphasis the panelists placed on public education, she said, “makes me feel like it’s my obligation to be informed.”
Nor was she the only one with questions. Students asked about everything from where the virus came from to how long it might be around.
Olson, who wants to become an OB-GYN, also said she felt lucky to be able to attend and to “really connect what we do in class with what’s going on around us.”
