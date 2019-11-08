Allegations made about a teacher at Blair High School have led the district to ban the teacher from campus until the matter is resolved.

Blair Superintendent Randy Gilson, in a statement released Thursday, said the school administration is "working to address these allegations."

"The school administration will take appropriate action to address the situation and protect our students from harm. Safety is and always will be our first priority."

Until the matter is resolved, he wrote, "the teacher in question will not be on school grounds."

Specific information about the allegations and the name of the teacher have not been released.  

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription