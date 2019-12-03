Beveridge Magnet Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after staff discovered what looked like weapons on campus in an office area away from students.

Charles Wakefield, chief human resources officer for the district, sent a letter to families and staff on Tuesday evening. The note said the apparent weapons were found as part of a separate investigation.

Staff secured them and called law enforcement. The note said that because the school day was almost over, staff and students evacuated the building at 1616 S. 120th St.

The apparent weapons were later determined to be starter pistols, the note said. An Omaha Police Department K-9, Peace, swept the building Tuesday afternoon as a precaution.

Peace is a trained explosive-detection dog. She can sniff out 19,000 different types of explosives and detect live ammunition, spent shell casings and firearms that have been used and discarded.

The note said students were supervised and safe.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Tags

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription