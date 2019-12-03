Beveridge Magnet Middle School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after staff discovered what looked like weapons on campus in an office area away from students.
Charles Wakefield, chief human resources officer for the district, sent a letter to families and staff on Tuesday evening. The note said the apparent weapons were found as part of a separate investigation.
Staff secured them and called law enforcement. The note said that because the school day was almost over, staff and students evacuated the building at 1616 S. 120th St.
The apparent weapons were later determined to be starter pistols, the note said. An Omaha Police Department dog, Peace, swept the building Tuesday afternoon as a precaution.
Peace is a trained explosive-detection dog. She can sniff out 19,000 different types of explosives and detect live ammunition, spent shell casings and firearms that have been used and discarded.
The note said students were supervised and safe.
