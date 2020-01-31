A group of Bellevue students brought their teacher to tears this week when they presented him with a new pair of basketball shoes.
A video posted online captured the emotional moment between students and Trey Payne, a teacher at Logan Fontenelle Middle School in Bellevue.
Payne's basketball shoes had been stolen from his classroom about two weeks earlier, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
Upset by the theft, students pooled their money and bought Payne a new pair.
The video, which was posted on multiple platforms, shows Payne pulling a shoebox out of a gift bag.
"Are you serious?" he asks the crowd of students.
After seeing the shoes, he removed his glasses and briefly covered his face. As he choked back tears, the students surrounded him in a group hug.
"It's more than a pair of shoes, it's about doing things to build everyone up around you," Payne said in a statement posted to the district's Facebook page. "I try to show my kids this and I think the lesson has sunk in for many, in turn, reaffirming my purpose and my ideals."
