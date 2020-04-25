What started as a simple after-school club for two sixth graders quickly became a new friendship and qualification for the VEX Robotics World Championship.
Adan Ontiveros, 12, and Hayden Swanson, 11, formed a team in the Kids Can Community Center after-school robotics program at Gilder Elementary School in Bellevue and became the first students there to qualify for the world championship.
"I had mixed feelings, like excited and nervous. I was shocked (when we won at state)," Swanson said.
The boys both joined the robotics program in August and were immediately partnered together. Samantha Hafsaas, STEM specialist group leader for Kids Can, said she noticed that they worked well together and decided to place them on the same team.
"They had so much ambition from the start and they just carried it on and helped the team stay focused," Hafsaas said.
From August until their first competition in December, Hafsaas said, Ontiveros and Swanson built their robot together and trained almost every day. Ontiveros said having Swanson as a supportive partner was helpful during the competitions.
"We really do have a good friendship. We tried our best and did good in the competition," Ontiveros said.
They competed in four robotics competitions before the state contest, where they qualified for the world championship. They were supposed to travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete, but the event was moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The championship was modified into a virtual format in which 540 teams around the world were placed into divisions and ranked based on their season scores. Although participants were not able to compete, their season scores were recognized and averaged for the title.
"I thought it was pretty cool," Ontiveros said. "I thought it was a good thing for us to learn, especially since this is our last year in the elementary (competition)."
The boys said they are proud of their work this season. They watched the virtual championship from their homes on Saturday with pizza from Kids Can Community Center. John Brady, out-of-school program manager, said Kids Can wanted to recognize Ontiveros and Swanson for their success, so it livestreamed the championship on its official Facebook page.
"It means a lot to us and their families. It's just a bummer that they don't get to go," Brady said.
Brady said the skills the duo learned in the program will benefit them in the future, especially as they continue to compete in robotics in middle school.
