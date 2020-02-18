Bennington Public Schools Superintendent Terry Haack is hoping to keep the streak alive.
The community has supported the last five school bond issues, he said, and they’ll get another chance starting this week.
Ballots are being mailed to registered voters within the school district beginning Tuesday, according to election officials.
The rationale for the $72 million bond issue is pretty simple, Haack said: building new facilities to keep up with growth.
If approved, a new elementary school would be bid this spring, with the goal of having it built and open by August 2021.
The plan calls for the new middle school opening in 2022.
There would be improvements districtwide, including to the high school softball and football stadiums and middle school track.
It would also buy land for a second high school.
Enrollment growth has been accelerating, he said.
The district’s K-12 enrollment is 3,200 and rising.
The district has been averaging 11% valuation growth the past five years, he said.
If growth stays above 10%, the bond issue wouldn’t trigger a levy increase, he said.
“If you see the lots and the number of homes (going up), one could suggest that looks like it’s going to happen,” he said.
Ballots must be returned to the respective election office or ballot drop box no later than March 10 at 5 p.m.
Because the district straddles two counties, two offices are involved in the ballot distribution and collection.
Voters who live in Douglas County will receive their ballots by mail from the Douglas County Election Commission.
Voters in Washington County will receive their ballots by mail from the Washington County clerk.
A return envelope is included with the ballot. Voters must sign the back of their return envelope in order for the ballot to be counted.
Drop boxes in the respective counties are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.
