A student will realize they can read without her help. Or they solve a problem by themselves.
During their first year of school, the kindergartners in Merrill’s class at Adams Elementary School quickly grow in confidence and physical size.
It’s fun to watch, Merrill said.
And it’s one of the many reasons that it’s hard for her to be away from her students now that the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the closure of schools across Nebraska.
Every spring, 15 Omaha Public Schools teachers are honored with the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award for what they do in the classroom. Alice Buffett, an aunt of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, taught high school home economics in the district for more than 35 years.
The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation sponsors the awards.
Parents, students and co-workers nominate teachers who cultivate a love of learning. The winners receive an engraved medallion, $10,000 and $1,000 in McDonald’s gift certificates.
Merrill, like the other winners this year, is at home doing what she can to support her students from a distance.
She still gets up and gets ready for school. She logs on to her computer and responds to messages from parents that come in at all hours as they try to work and teach their kids.
The most important thing right now is making sure the families are doing OK and making sure the kids are busy.
“My heart is breaking for these parents because they’re trying to juggle everything,” she said.
Merrill makes videos for the students in her class. On a recent cold spring morning, she asked her students if they thought the weather would have resulted in a snow day.
The students create videos and send them back to Merrill. Seeing their faces brings tears to her eyes.
Merrill wanted to create the videos because parents said their children missed her. She wanted to show her students that she’s OK and she’s not the reason they can’t meet in person.
Normally, at this time of year, she would be introducing her students to poetry, vertical math problems and solids.
Merrill, who has taught in OPS for 20 years, said kindergarten is the foundation of everything in learning.
“Reading, math and writing,” Merrill said. “Without that foundation, we’re going to have gaps.”
Merrill is relentless in her care for kids, her co-workers said. They said she has the skills to do her job well and the belief that her students can succeed.
Salome Majeres, Merrill’s fellow kindergarten teacher at the school at 3420 N. 78th St., said Merrill’s care extends to her fellow teachers. Merrill is willing to try other teachers’ ideas, and did even when Majeres was a first-year teacher.
“It made you feel really proud to be working with a person who would take your idea and try it out,” she said.
When asked for his reaction to Merrill winning the award, Adams Principal Mark Kelln paused before answering.
“It’s about time,” Kelln said.
Kelln, who has worked with Merrill for eight years, said the kindergarten teacher is probably a little uncomfortable with the attention that comes with the award.
“It’s not why she does it,” Kelln said. “In her mind, I’m sure she feels like she’s just doing her job and doing the right thing, but man does she deserve it.”
This school year, Merrill had a student who was new to the United States and completely unfamiliar with the school environment. Kelln said the student didn’t know to come inside with the other students after recess or where to sit in the classroom. School staff were worried.
By spring break, Kelln said, the boy was “an absolute star student.”
“It was so clear to him that she cared about him,” Kelln said. “So the feeling became mutual. He wanted to succeed for her.”
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
1 of 20
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Oliver Henderson plays first base waiting for some action. Without a left hand Henderson is able to adapt to the world of baseball.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Libby DiBiase runs in a 14-pound vest during a workout at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. This Omaha police officer uses CrossFit to keep in shape for her unpredictable job.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Strufing enjoys being able to help people during group classes at Kosama. Despite his cancer diagnosis, Strufing hasn’t let it change his lifestyle. The 46-year-old business owner, husband and father of two still works part-time as a paramedic and teaches weekly classes at three gyms. He’s done it all while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Margie Irfan practices bicep curls during her workout at Life Time Fitness. Iftan entered the world of bodybuilding when she was 46 years old. The Omaha woman has lost 10 percent of her body fat while maintaining the same weight — and she’s got the toned muscles to prove it.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Mallett practices his tennis skills at Miracle Hill tennis courts. After deciding to quit drinking Mallett, 92, made tennis his addiction.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Graft runs on the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs to train for her portion of the MS Run the US relay. Gaft who has MS uses running to keep the symptoms at bay.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Mary Manhart works out at the Downtown YMCA four times a week. She sees the people at the gym as her extended family.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hadeel Haider started to exercise after being treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and she fell in love with Zumba. Haider now teaches Zumba class at the the Maple Street YMCA.
Nancy Nygren works out at least three times a week to help keep off more than 65 pounds that she lost a decade ago. “She’s the perfect example of somebody who has lost a significant amount of weight and has done it the right way,” said Jennifer Yee, who leads Nygren’s boot camp class and is also an instructor in Creighton University’s exercise science program.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Carney does a workout during kickboxing class. Carney used to work out so he could eat whatever he wanted. Now he understands diet is just as important as exercise.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rik Zortman runs the name of children who have died of cancer. He has ran the name of more than 250 children since his son's death in 2009.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Chipman, a 12-year-old gymnast with juvenile arthritis, practices at Airborne Academy. Chipman works to hard to compete and only misses practices if her symptoms are too severe.
MEGAN SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joe Reisdorff and Dan Masters grew up in the same town, attending the same church were never close until Reisdorff needed a new kidney and Masters was a match.
Still recovering from a heart transplant, Rick Ganem wouldn't be able to make it to his daughter Sarah's wedding. So she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Since starting her weight-loss journey, Keasha Hawkins-Moore is closing in on dropping half of her starting weight — 500 pounds. During that journey, she's battled cancer, lost loved ones and strengthened her faith.
MEGAN MCGILL/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leota "Lee" Brown suffered a stroke and two days later, the 98-year-old was back to her spunky self at home in an assisted-living facility. She's required no therapy since the stroke.
MADONNA REHABILITATION HOSPITALS
Harley Swanek had been living with an undetected heart condition for the first seven months of her life. It caused her to become unresponsive for more than 30 minutes, leading to a brain injury. Harley's back home and relearning all of her milestones.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.