LINCOLN — About one in six of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 have come from the state's embattled meatpacking plants, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday.

He released figures during his daily coronavirus briefing showing that 1,005 of the state's 6,771 cases involve workers at packing plants. Long-term care facilities have also been hard hit, with 267 residents and 188 staffers testing positive, and 57 fatalities of nursing home residents.

Advocates for meatpacking workers have complained that not enough was done, early enough, to protect employees who work shoulder-to-shoulder as they trim meat from carcasses of hogs and cattle.

Outbreaks have caused packinghouses in Madison and Schuyler to close and others to slow production. A backlog of slaughtering operations has hog producers contemplating euthanizing pigs that they can no longer afford to feed.

Asked Thursday if he should have taken action earlier to help meatpacking plants respond, Ricketts said that hindsight is "20-20" — but probably yes.

"Yes, if I'd known things two months ago," he said. "But this is something we're all kind of learning for the first time. No one has dealt with this in 100 years."

"We're learning from our experience. We're doing a better job," Ricketts said.

For example, the governor said, experience in dealing with the state's first packinghouse hot spot in Grand Island helped address a later COVID-19 outbreak in Lexington.

During the briefing, the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone, said that utilization of hospital beds in both of those communities had declined, which is good news.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise. And as Wednesday evening, there had been 86 deaths in Nebraska. The proportion of tests that come back positive also has increased, hitting 17.9%.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

