...PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
PATCHY DENSE FOG CONTINUES TO DEVELOP AND SPREAD OVER PORTIONS OF
EAST-CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA WHERE WINDS HAVE BECOME
VERY LIGHT. PATCHY DENSE FOG MAY CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY
MORNING HOURS. VISIBILITY HAS BEEN REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE
QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES MAKING DRIVING VERY DIFFICULT. USE
LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, ALLOW EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE
AHEAD OF YOU, AND SLOW DOWN IN FOGGY WEATHER.
Ralston seniors line up their cars in the high school parking lot before Thursday's parade.
Chadwick Myers waves to teachers, friends and community members who lined the parade route in Ralston on Thursday. "With all the social distancing, I think it's a great way to kind of have a last hurrah and bring us all together safely," he said.
The rain stopped and the sun shone down just in time for the hundreds of seniors in the Ralston High School parking lot to line up their cars and begin their parade Thursday night.
Family, friends and community members lined Park Avenue with signs celebrating the class of 2020. Seniors and their families honked and cheered from their vehicles, some decorated with signs and balloons, a few wearing masks.
It was a celebration adapted for the time of the coronavirus, together but socially distant.
To senior Derick Vasquez, who rode in the back of a truck with his two brothers, it was a bit like a "mini-graduation."
"I think it's really cool that we're actually doing something like this," he said. "It kind of sucks that we didn't get the year we were expecting, but it's OK. I mean, this was a really big turnout. I was really surprised."
Each vehicle received a senior yard sign and a senior T-shirt.
The route also took the graduates past a billboard honoring the 2020 class. The Ralston Police and Volunteer Fire Departments were also there, honking and running their lights to congratulate the seniors.
"It's awesome; I love it," graduate Zach Jepsen said while waiting for the parade to start. "It really sucks missing so much (this year), but at the same time, I'm not going to stress over something I couldn't control."
Kara Duncan, an American Sign Language interpreter at the school, cheered the students on from the side of the road.
"I think it's a good thing to do for the kids so they get their time in there and their celebration and have people celebrating them," she said. "It seems like a lot of people have shown up, so that's great."
Chadwick Myers waved from a Jeep with a smile on his face.
"I think this is amazing," he said before the parade. "With all the social distancing, I think it's a great way to kind of have a last hurrah and bring us all together safely."
"Congratulations!" someone shouted to Myers as he rode by.
"Thank you!" he shouted back, the smile still on his face.
Jess O'Neill aand Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate outside Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Their April 25 wedding drew about 75 carloads of family and friends in a surprised parade after the novel coronavirus pandemic shut them out of witnessing their vows.
at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes laugh and celebrate at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn't all be in the church because of the the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Jess and Kyle McMindes are married at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised the couple on their wedding day with a parade since they couldn’t all be in the church because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Photos: Omaha couple surprised with parade on wedding day during coronavirus pandemic
Kyle O'Neill and Jess McMindes are surprised with a car parade as they exit Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes greet friends who helped them celebrate their marriage from a distance.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess and Kyle McMindes and their wedding guests, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Omaha on April 25.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O’Neill and Kyle McMindes celebrate by popping bottles of champagne.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The bride and groom, waving to well-wishers passing by.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Young and old wanted in on the fun of a wedding-day parade.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The newlyweds, outside their home on their wedding day.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pandemic may be downsized the wedding but it couldn't dampen the joy of being married after eight years of dating.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Family and friends made it a wedding to remember with a car parade during the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess McMindes greets Roxy, her family's dog, as family and friends surprise she and Kyle McMindes on their wedding day with a parade.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jess O'Neill and Kyle McMindes leaving Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on April 25.
