Chadwick Myers

Chadwick Myers waves to teachers, friends and community members who lined the parade route in Ralston on Thursday. "With all the social distancing, I think it's a great way to kind of have a last hurrah and bring us all together safely," he said.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The rain stopped and the sun shone down just in time for the hundreds of seniors in the Ralston High School parking lot to line up their cars and begin their parade Thursday night. 

Family, friends and community members lined Park Avenue with signs celebrating the class of 2020. Seniors and their families honked and cheered from their vehicles, some decorated with signs and balloons, a few wearing masks. 

It was a celebration adapted for the time of the coronavirus, together but socially distant.

To senior Derick Vasquez, who rode in the back of a truck with his two brothers, it was a bit like a "mini-graduation."

"I think it's really cool that we're actually doing something like this," he said. "It kind of sucks that we didn't get the year we were expecting, but it's OK. I mean, this was a really big turnout. I was really surprised."

Each vehicle received a senior yard sign and a senior T-shirt. 

The route also took the graduates past a billboard honoring the 2020 class. The Ralston Police and Volunteer Fire Departments were also there, honking and running their lights to congratulate the seniors.

parade

Ralston seniors line up their cars in the high school parking lot before Thursday's parade.

"It's awesome; I love it," graduate Zach Jepsen said while waiting for the parade to start. "It really sucks missing so much (this year), but at the same time, I'm not going to stress over something I couldn't control." 

Kara Duncan, an American Sign Language interpreter at the school, cheered the students on from the side of the road.

"I think it's a good thing to do for the kids so they get their time in there and their celebration and have people celebrating them," she said. "It seems like a lot of people have shown up, so that's great."

Chadwick Myers waved from a Jeep with a smile on his face. 

"I think this is amazing," he said before the parade. "With all the social distancing, I think it's a great way to kind of have a last hurrah and bring us all together safely."

"Congratulations!" someone shouted to Myers as he rode by. 

"Thank you!" he shouted back, the smile still on his face. 

