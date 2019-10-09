The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Westside Community Schools fared. Find your school below.

Westside Community Schools 

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

  • Ranking: Great
  • Last year's ranking: Great 
  • 35% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Westside Community Schools:

  • Math: 59%
  • English Language Arts: 60%
  • Science: 67%

Individual school rankings:

Carl A Swanson Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Hillside Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Loveland Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Oakdale Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Paddock Road Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Prairie Lane Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Rockbrook Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Sunset Hills Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Westbrook Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Westgate Elementary: Good

17-18: Needs improvement

Westside High School: Great

17-18: Great

Westside Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

