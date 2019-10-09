The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Ralston fared. Find your school below.

Ralston Public Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Good

Last year's ranking: Good

55% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Ralston Public Schools:

Math: 41%

English Language Arts: 40%

Science: 56%

Individual school rankings:

Blumfield Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Karen Western Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Meadows Elementary: Great

17-18: Good

Mockingbird Elementary: Good

17-18: Needs improvement

Ralston High School: Good

17-18: Good

Ralston Middle School: Good

17-18: Good

Seymour Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Wildewood Elementary: Good

17-18: Good