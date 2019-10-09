The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how DC West Community Schools fared. Find your school below.

Douglas County West Community Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Great

Last year's ranking: Good

33% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for DC West Community Schools:

Math: 61%

English Language Arts: 60%

Science: 77%

Individual school rankings:

Douglas County West Elementary: Great

17-18: Good

Douglas County West High School: Excellent

17-18: Great

Douglas County West Middle School: Great

17-18: Great