The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Bellevue fared. Find your school below.

Bellevue Public Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

  • Ranking: Good
  • Last year's ranking: Good
  • 36% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Bellevue Public Schools:

  • Math: 52%
  • English Language Arts: 53%
  • Science: 67% 

Individual school rankings:

Avery Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Belleaire Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Bellevue East High School: Good

17-18: Good

Bellevue Elementary School: Great

17-18: Great

Bellevue Mission Middle School: Good

17-18: Good

Bellevue West High School: Good

17-18: Good

Bertha Barber Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Betz Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Birchcrest Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Central Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Fairview Elementary School: Great

17-18: Good

Fort Crook Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Lemay Elementary School: Great

17-18: Good

Leonard Lawrence Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Lewis and Clark Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

Logan Fontanelle Middle School: Great

17-18: Great

Peter Sarpy Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Twin Ridge Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Two Springs Elementary School: Great

17-18: Great

Wake Robin Elementary School: Great

17-18: Good

