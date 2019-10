The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how OPS fared. Find your school below.

Omaha Public Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Needs improvement

Last year's ranking: Needs improvement

72% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for OPS:

Math: 30%

English Language Arts: 33%

Science: 43%

Individual school rankings:

Adams Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Alfonza W. Davis Middle School: Good*

17-18: Good

Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School: Needs Improvement*

17-18: Great

Ashland Park/Robbins Elementary: Good

17-18: Great

Bancroft Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Beals Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Belle Ryan Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Belvedere Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Benson High School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Benson West Elementary: Good

17-18: Needs improvement

Beveridge Middle School: Good

17-18: Good

Boyd Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Bryan High School: Needs improvement*

17-18: Needs improvement

Bryan Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Burke High School: Good

17-18: Great

Castelar Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Catlin Magnet Center: Good

17-18: Good

Central High School: Good

17-18: Good

Central Park Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Chandler View Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Columbian Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Excellent

Conestoga Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Crestridge Magnet Center: Good

17-18: Good

Dodge Elementary: Good

17-18: Great

Druid Hill Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Dundee Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Edison Elementary School: Good

17-18: Good

Field Club Elementary: Needs improvement*

17-18: Good

Florence Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Fontenelle Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Franklin Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Fullerton Magnet Center: Great

17-18: Excellent

Gateway Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Gilder Elementary: Needs improvement*

17-18: Great

Gomez Heritage Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Harrison Elementary: Great

17-18: Great

Hartman Elementary: Needs improvement*

17-18: Needs improvement

Highland Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Indian Hill Elementary: Needs improvement*

17-18: Good

Jackson Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Jefferson Elementary: Good*

17-18: Great

Joslyn Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Kellom Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Kennedy Elementary: Needs improvement*

17-18: Good

King Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

King Science Tech Magnet Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Lewis and Clark Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Liberty Elementary School: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Lothrop Magnet Center: Good

17-18: Good

Masters Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

McMillan Magnet Middle School: Needs improvement*

17-18: Good

Miller Park Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Minne Lusa Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Monroe Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Morton Middle School: Needs improvement*

17-18: Good

Mount View Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Nathan Hale Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Norris Middle School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Oak Valley Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Omaha North High School: Good

17-18: Needs improvement

Omaha Northwest High School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Omaha South High School: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Pawnee Elementary: Good*

17-18: Good

Picotte Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Pinewood Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Ponca Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Great

Prairie Wind Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

R M Marrs Middle School: Good

17-18: Good

Rose Hill Elementary: Good

17-18: Great

Saddlebrook Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Sherman Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Skinner Magnet Center: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Spring Lake Magnet Center: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Springville Elementary: Good

17-18: Needs improvement

Standing Bear Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Good

Sunny Slope Elementary: Good

17-18: Good

Wakonda Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Walnut Hill Elementary: Needs improvement

17-18: Needs improvement

Washington Elementary: Good*

17-18: Good

Western Hills: Needs improvement

17-18: Good

Wilson Focus School: Great*

17-18: Great

*Schools with an asterisk could still get a better rating in November. State officials will be reviewing whether those schools met certain requirements beyond test scores.