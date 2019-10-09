The Nebraska Department of Education on Wednesday released test scores and performance ratings for 1,004 schools and 244 districts. Here's how Springfield Platteview Community Schools fared. Find your school below.

Springfield Platteview Community Schools

Districts or schools can receive a ranking of Excellent, Great, Good or Needs Improvement.

Ranking: Great

Last year's ranking: Great

19% of students in the district qualify for free and reduced price lunch.

Each year public school students are tested and the state publishes the percentage of students proficient in each academic subject. Here are the percentages for Springfield Platteview Community Schools:

Math: 68%

English Language Arts: 64%

Science: 78%

Individual school rankings:

Platteview Central Jr. High: Excellent

17-18: Great

Platteview Senior High School: Great

17-18: Great

Springfield Elementary: Great

17-18: Excellent

Westmont Elementary: Excellent

17-18: Great