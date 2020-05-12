Kara Eastman will get her rematch with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

Eastman defeated fellow Democrat Ann Ashford in the party primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat to advance to the November general election against the Republican incumbent Bacon.

In 2018, Eastman lost to Bacon by just under 5,000 votes — about 2%.

Two years ago, Eastman, a nonprofit executive, fired up grassroots progressives to upset former Congressman Brad Ashford — Ann’s husband — in the Democratic primary.

This time, the 48-year-old was running as the clear front-runner, again pushing progressive policies and mostly looking past her two primary opponents to a November rematch.

Ann Ashford, an attorney, had loaned her campaign more than $200,000 for an advertising push during the campaign’s final days.

In unofficial results Tuesday, Eastman was polling ahead of Ashford by almost a 2-to-1 margin.

Bacon, a 56-year-old retired Air Force brigadier general and former commander of Offutt Air Force Base, faced only token opposition in Tuesday's primary. He is seeking to be elected to a third term in the district.

