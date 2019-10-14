A portion of Interstate 680 in western Iowa soon will be renamed Interstate 880 to end the confusion that motorists might experience, especially during flooding.
Drivers crossing into western Iowa from Nebraska via the Mormon Bridge head east on I-680 for three miles until they hit Interstate 29.
To eventually go east on Interstate 80, they first must drive about 10 miles north on I-29 before hooking up again with eastbound I-680. That 16-mile-long stretch of highway then takes them to I-80 and points east.
Problems arise when the low-lying, western stretch of I-680 in Iowa is closed because of Missouri River flooding, said Scott Suhr, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Transportation. If flooding forces Iowa DOT officials to close that part of I-680, he said, people might hear only that I-680 is closed and assume the closure also applies to the eastern portion of I-680, which is high above the flood plain.
Essentially, "there are two 680s, 10 miles apart," he said. "It's very difficult and very confusing because they're both 680."
What Suhr called the western portion of I-680 closed because of flooding in both 2011 and again this year.
The confusion should be cleared up, Suhr said, by the renaming of the eastern portion of I-680 as Interstate 880. The timing of the change, he said, depends on switching out signs and notifying Internet-based mapping systems.
"We're trying to get everything done on our end," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.