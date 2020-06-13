cm-capitolShooting001

Omaha police block off 12th Street from Capitol Avenue to Cass Street after two people were shot early on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting downtown Saturday that left one person dead. 

Officers arrived downtown at 1:55 a.m. and located a victim and possible suspect near 12th and Davenport Streets. Both  were transported to Nebraska Medical Center, and the victim later died from injuries, according to the Omaha Police Department.  

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and aren't releasing names of the people involved. 

