LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has suspended driving tests until further notice to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said DMV offices will take steps to limit the number of customers allowed inside. While the measures will vary by office, they may include asking customers to wait outside or in their vehicles. No in-person DMV services will be available in Lancaster County offices following the closure of County Treasurer offices.

“We understand that these measures may seem inconvenient, or lead to longer wait times, but any steps we can take to flatten the curve are essential to keeping our residents safe,” Lahm said.

The Millard office of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, 5730 S. 144th St., is also closed to walk-in traffic.

She encouraged Nebraskans to go to the department's website, dmv.nebraska.gov/services, where many services are available online.

Most customers are able to renew their license online twice before visiting a DMV office. In addition, customers are able to update their address, replace their driver’s license or state identification card, and renew their vehicle registration, among other services.