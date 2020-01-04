An SUV collided with a westbound train on Highway 30 near Kennard, Nebraska, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV's lone occupant was transported by helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation is still underway, the Sheriff's Office said.

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

