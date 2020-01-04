An SUV collided with a westbound train on Highway 30 near Kennard, Nebraska, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The SUV's lone occupant was transported by helicopter to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in serious condition.
A preliminary investigation is still underway, the Sheriff's Office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.