LINCOLN — A downtown Omaha nightclub already in trouble with the City Council got a stern warning from a state liquor board on Wednesday: pay your bills or close your doors.

Club Karma, which has been the target of complaints by downtown neighbors about loud music, fights and drunken behavior, was ordered by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission to pay its delinquent liquor bills within 30 days or its license will be canceled.

Last month, the Omaha City Council took the rare step of ordering the club at 1419 Farnam St. to reapply for its liquor license, an expensive voyage through government red tape that often persuades a bar owner to close up shop.

It was not immediately clear if the club has closed already. The Club Karma telephone number listed with the Liquor Commission was not in service Wednesday, and club owner Paul Hyde did not attend the liquor board's hearing Wednesday morning. Messages left with the business via Facebook did not get a response.

Christopher Rau, a representative of a liquor wholesaler, said the nightclub had quit paying its bills in July, and owed his company, Southern Glazers, more than $14,000 for cases of liquor. Rau said he didn't know if the club had shut down or not, but during his last visit, there were no lights on in the business. The last Facebook post by Club Karma was on Sept. 26.

In September, Hyde told The World-Herald that he was hiring a new security firm to police his business and was considering whether to submit a new application for a liquor license, which expires on Oct. 31. The club has been open less than a year.

The club, he said, caters to 20-somethings seeking a dance club. Neighbors, though, complained that the music was so loud it rattled windows on nearby apartments and condominiums. 

In August, the Liquor Control Commission ordered Club Karma representatives to appear before it to discuss a disturbance that occurred at the club on June 26 and to answer an allegation that a patron left the club with an open liquor container. Omaha police have filed at least five "tavern reports" about the club concerning disturbances and serving liquor after hours.

