Douglas County's headquarters for voting has officially moved.
The Douglas County Election Commission is now located at 12220 West Center Road, southwest of its previous location at 114th Street and West Dodge Road.
The new headquarters is larger and more secure, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse has said. It also has more parking and easier access.
Email addresses and phone numbers for the office have not changed. The office can still be reached at (402) 444-8683 or at votedouglascounty.com.
