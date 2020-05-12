We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

In an election that shaped up to be a referendum on the Douglas County Board’s juvenile justice center, one of the main proponents of the project, seven-term Republican Clare Duda, was ousted in the primary Tuesday by former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Friend.

Friend, a business owner and former director of the State Office for Violence Prevention, opposes the controversial $120 million project and was critical of the board’s decisions to not put the bonds to a vote and to raise board members’ pay. Friend, supported by the Omaha Police Officers Association, cruised to victory in Tuesday night’s primary en route to facing unopposed Democrat Jo Giles in November for the District 7 seat Duda has held since 1993.

“That’s politics,” Duda said. “After 28 years, I can’t complain. It’s an amazing privilege to get to serve that long.”

Maureen Boyle took a step toward joining her father, Mike Boyle, on the County Board. A physician, she raced past three fellow Democrats — Michael Young, Josh Henningsen and Joe DiCostanzo — in central Omaha’s heavily Democratic District 5. She’ll face Republican Tim Lonergan in the fall to replace retiring County Board member Marc Kraft.

Also an opponent of the justice center, Maureen Boyle said, “With everyone’s mind on COVID and the need for public health, that might have been something that put them over the edge to vote for a physician.”

Mike Boyle won reelection after fending off a challenge by Metro Community College Board member Roger Garcia for the District 1 seat that Boyle has held since 1997. Tonya Ward finished third. Boyle has no opposition in November.

In North Omaha and midtown's District 3, Chris Rodgers, a major proponent of the justice center, fended off a challenge from Asit Goswami, a physician and affordable housing advocate making his first foray into politics. Rodgers, a Democrat, will be unopposed in November.