A Dodge County sheriff's deputy — charged in federal court with fraud in a scheme that allegedly cost his victims nearly $11 million — has resigned.
Federal court records say Craig Harbaugh, 44, of Fremont, faces 13 counts of wire fraud and two more of bank fraud for losses totaling $10,979,214. He resigned from the Sheriff's Office earlier this month, according to Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass.
Harbaugh pleaded not guilty in October to the acts committed between October 2014 and October 2019. Federal court records say Harbaugh defrauded investors by lying to them about having deals to sell tactical equipment to government customers of his company, Tactical Solutions Gear.
Harbaugh is accused of making false statements to investors that his company had secured seven-figure contracts with the Nebraska State Patrol for tactical gear and an eight-figure contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
A trial date has not been set.
