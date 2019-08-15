DMV teaser
LINCOLN — Driver licensing offices across Nebraska will be closed some days or hours in September for staff training.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced that some offices will have reduced hours, while others will close for entire days between Sept. 9 and Sept. 30. 

The closings will allow driver license examiners to get training on fraudulent document recognition and the latest fraud prevention techniques. It also will allow them to learn about administering the latest version of the commercial driver license and motorcycle skills tests. 

Online services, such as driver’s license replacements, renewals and address changes will remain available. To check the times that specific offices will be closed, go to: dmv.nebraska.gov/locations/closings.

