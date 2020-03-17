Jay Gurner, a bar manager, puts a drink at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Like many restaurant owners, Mitch Tempus began his day Tuesday wondering how he and his employees were going to survive the coronavirus hit to his business.
With public gatherings limited to 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly bug — effectively turning Tempus' two Fernando's Cafe and Cantina locations into carryout-only restaurants — he's had to furlough his entire wait, hosting and busing staff.
So Tempus was buoyed by reports out of Washington later in the day of a torrent of emergency economic aid the Trump administration and Congress are looking to unleash, including sizable checks paid directly to American workers.
"I'm waiting to find out more details about it," Tempus said. "But I'm glad to hear they are thinking about small business and the employees affected by this thing."
Indeed, details and the total size of the package were still being worked out between the administration and congressional leaders Tuesday. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a Washington press conference they were looking at a package that would include payments to small businesses, loan guarantees to critical industries and direct stimulus checks to workers.
"We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "You can consider this business interruption payments to the American worker."
There was talk that the checks to workers would be as much as $1,000 or more, and that they would be cut off above certain income levels. The total package the administration was pitching could approach $1 billion, and there was talk it could move in Congress yet this week.
The stock market certainly liked the talk, too, as it rebounded somewhat on Tuesday after massive Monday losses.
The idea of $1,000 checks originated with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who on Monday said they would "immediately" help tide people over until other government aid can arrive. The idea isn't new. During both the Great Recession and in the wake of 9-11, the government sent out direct checks.
Most economists across the political spectrum like the idea because it's simple and relatively fast. And while a $1,000 payment won't fully compensate people, experts and politicians say it's a good first step to help people buy groceries and pay rent. It works out to the equivalent of one week of pay for the typical American.
All sides — the House, Senate and White House — agree more federal resources are needed to handle the COVID-19 economic fallout that's coming.
Trump himself mentioned restaurant workers and their needs during the press briefing.
"You have people who work on tips, and they do nicely and work very hard," he said. "We have to take care of our people. It wasn't their fault this thing is upon us."
While the COVID-19 related shutdowns are impacting business of all sizes and across all industries, perhaps none face bigger challenges than small restaurants and bars who have lost access to nearly all their customers due to restrictions on public gatherings. They have been left to ponder how to pay their bills with little or no money coming through the door.
"The restaurants themselves are just devastated and scared to death they might not be able to continue," said Jennie Warren, executive director of the Omaha Restaurant Association.
And they've had to have tough conversations with their employees, too.
Tempus said he had a busing staff worker come in to work Tuesday unaware the dining room had been shut down. There were no tables for her to bus.
"She didn't cry, but you could see on her face there was a lot of concern about how she and her husband were doing to make it," he said.
As of now, Tempus has had to tell more than 70 of his 87 employees there is no work for them until operations return to normal. Those employees are eligible for unemployment, and the state has taken steps to speed up such aid during the crisis, but those benefits only cover roughly half of lost wages.
Tempus said that's why the talk of additional assistance out of Washington is so encouraging.
Anthony Messineo, vice president of Valentino's, liked what little he heard, too. While Valentino's locations across the state remain open for carry-out, he said the restaurants have been bracing for the virus' impact and trying to figure out what to do about staff. He's anxious to see the details of what ultimately emerges from Washington.
"Those are all the right words they are saying," he said. "We are definitely going to keep our ears open and get that information to all of our workers. They rely on their income to pay the bills and put food on the table."
This story includes material from the Associated Press and Washington Post.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Judge Horacio Wheelock Skypes into his courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He recently traveled in Europe is is under a 14-day self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of co-workers has lunch in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.