A Phelps County deputy sheriff was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse.

Jamie Tilson, 37, was charged in Phelps County Court with child abuse and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors that carry penalties of one year in prison or $1,000 fine or both.

The charges stem from a Sept. 3 incident in Holdrege, Nebraska, involving a teen-age relative.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tilson and the teen had a disagreement that escalated. The teen kicked a hole in the wall. He tried to take the teen's phone away. The teen talked back and he "went to slap" the teen in the mouth. The teen ducked. Tilson then hit the teen in the eye hard enough to blacken it, according to the affidavit. The teen took a selfie and downloaded the photo to the social media app, TikTok.

The teenager missed two days of school. Upon returning to school, a school aide asked about the swollen eye and the teen claimed to have fallen. A school nurse took a look, and decided the injury was inconsistent with what the teen had said. The school aide called the State of Nebraska's child abuse hotline. 

A special prosecutor, Patrick Lee of Buffalo County, filed the charges. The Nebraska State Patrol, which assisted in the investigation, made the arrest. 

Tilson was booked into the Phelps County Jail but posted bond on Friday and released. A number listed for him didn't work and an email for him bounced back.

erin.grace@owh.com, 402-444-1136

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

