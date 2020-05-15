LINCOLN — Nebraska tax collections plunged in April after the deadline for filing income taxes was postponed.
On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts of $344.9 million for last month, barely half of the $637.1 million that had been predicted. Collections were 46% below the certified forecast of tax revenues.
But the picture looked better for the fiscal year to date. Net state tax receipts for the year that began July 1 were almost exactly at the total predicted. The state brought in $4.0 billion during those 10 months, or 0.1% more than the certified forecast.
Individual and corporate income taxes accounted for almost all of the April drop-off, which department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch attributed to the later tax filing deadline. Because of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts pushed back the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Brasch said it will take at least another month or two to get a better idea of the effects of the pandemic on state tax revenue. Taxes collected in April reflect sales made in March, as well as income tax withholding from previous weeks.
"We need more data to see what the true effects are," Brasch said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Ricketts started imposing restrictions in mid-March, closing restaurants and bars except for carry-out and drive-thru sales and shutting down hair salons, barber shops and other close-contact services. The pandemic also hit event-related businesses, religious activities, health care services, as well as travel and hospitality businesses.
The resulting economic disruption had a limited effect on the April sales tax numbers. Net sales taxes collected for the month were only $1.4 million — or 0.9% — below the certified forecast. Still, the trend contrasted with previous months. Strong collections leading up to the pandemic resulted in year-to-date sales tax collections of $1.5 billion — or 7% — higher than expected.
The certified forecast was set in July, based on revenue projections issued by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in April 2019.
The board met again in October and in February. Both times, members increased the tax revenue projections for the current fiscal year. By law, the certified forecast does not change if the board raised its projections.
But the higher figure was incorporated into the state budget revisions that were being considered by state lawmakers before their session was suspended. Under state law, the additional revenue would have gone into the state's cash reserve fund if it was realized.
Ricketts has advised state agency directors to look for ways to control costs in anticipation of coronavirus-related revenue declines. But he said the state was in a strong fiscal position because of higher-than-expected tax collections through March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.