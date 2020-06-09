Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 273 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE, CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.