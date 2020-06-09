It may be a long night in Omaha, Lincoln and much of the region.

A prolonged, dangerous wind storm is moving in this afternoon and evening. There's also a tornado watch and a potential for flash flooding.

Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the region can expect several rounds of bad weather through the evening and night.

According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and gusts are expected to approach 60 mph. These winds are forecast to last through the night.

As a result, a high wind warning is in effect until the early morning hours. A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

A wind warning means that dangerous winds are certain. A tornado watch means that there's a potential for tornado development.

Now's the time to pull down any umbrellas, put away deck chairs, bring in delicate potted plants and otherwise prepare for the potential for wind-blown objects outdoors. 

The National Weather Service is advising that people expect the potential for downed trees and limbs along with power outages. So, now's also the time to prepare for those potential power outages, such as charging cell phones and batteries and setting out flashlights.

If you know anyone who's camping, give them a call. The weather service advises that people not be outdoors in forested areas tonight.

The weather service advises that you avoid windows during the windstorm and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home. Use caution if you must drive.

Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

Because the winds will be coming out of the north, the weather service has singled out Interstate 80 as a route that could be tricky to drive tonight in Nebraska. That's because vehicles may be buffeted by crosswinds.

Rain chances and wind speeds are expected to pick up through the afternoon and evening and reach their highest levels after dark.

Tips on what to do if caught in severe weather

1 of 8

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email