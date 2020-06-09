Strong storms have begun firing up and are headed toward the Omaha metro as the city prepares for a long night of multiple weather threats.

For the next few hours, strong thunderstorms are the main risk in the Omaha metro, but after that, powerful, potentially damaging winds are forecast to blow through the night into morning. As storms move out and rains continue, there's a potential for flash floods, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., several tornado warnings had been issued in southern Nebraska, and a tornado was spotted near Fairbury, Nebraska. There have not yet been reports of significant damage.

The storms that have been occurring in southern and southeast Nebraska have generated heavy rain and some hail. A flash flood advisory is in effect in the Lincoln area. Additionally, there are multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.

There have been isolated reports in Nebraska of downed limbs, and one account of a roof blown off a shed.

Farther east in Iowa, heavy rains are occurring from a different storm system and flooding is a threat there, too.

According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and gusts are expected to approach 60 mph. These winds are forecast to last through the night.

As a result, a high wind warning is in effect until the early morning hours.

A wind warning means that dangerous winds are certain. A tornado watch means that there's a potential for tornado development.

If you haven't already, it's time to pull down any umbrellas, put away deck chairs, bring in delicate potted plants and otherwise protect against wind-blown objects outdoors. 

The National Weather Service is advising that people expect the potential for downed trees and limbs along with power outages. So, now's also the time to prepare for those potential power outages, such as charging cell phones and batteries and setting out flashlights.

If you know anyone who's camping, give them a call. The weather service advises that people not be outdoors in forested areas tonight.

The weather service advises that you avoid windows during the windstorm and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home. Use caution if you must drive.

Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

Because the winds will be coming out of the north, the weather service has singled out Interstate 80 as a route that could be tricky to drive tonight in Nebraska. That's because vehicles may be buffeted by crosswinds.

Rain chances and wind speeds are expected to pick up through the evening and reach their highest levels after dark.

Tips on what to do if caught in severe weather

1 of 8

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email