THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
NORTHERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 1145 PM CDT.
* AT 744 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE
URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE
INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF
VERY HEAVY RAIN, AS MUCH AS 2 TO 3 INCHES PER HOUR. RAIN THIS
HEAVY WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND CAUSE STREET FLOODING.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA,
RALSTON, GRETNA, VALLEY, WATERLOO, INGLEWOOD, ELKHORN, OFFUTT AFB,
MILLARD, CARTER LAKE, BENNINGTON, BOYS TOWN, LAKE MANAWA STATE
PARK, CHALCO AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...
INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 61.
INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8.
INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 435 AND 454.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
breakingfeatured
Dangerous winds headed for Omaha and Lincoln; Tornado watch in effect
Strong storms have begun firing up and are headed toward the Omaha metro as the city prepares for a long night of multiple weather threats.
For the next few hours, strong thunderstorms are the main risk in the Omaha metro, but after that, powerful, potentially damaging winds are forecast to blow through the night into morning. As storms move out and rains continue, there's a potential for flash floods, according to the National Weather Service.
The region is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., several tornado warnings had been issued in southern Nebraska, and a tornado was spotted near Fairbury, Nebraska. There have not yet been reports of significant damage.
The storms that have been occurring in southern and southeast Nebraska have generated heavy rain and some hail. A flash flood advisory is in effect in the Lincoln area. Additionally, there are multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.
There have been isolated reports in Nebraska of downed limbs, and one account of a roof blown off a shed.
Farther east in Iowa, heavy rains are occurring from a different storm system and flooding is a threat there, too.
According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and gusts are expected to approach 60 mph. These winds are forecast to last through the night.
As a result, a high wind warning is in effect until the early morning hours.
A wind warning means that dangerous winds are certain. A tornado watch means that there's a potential for tornado development.
If you haven't already, it's time to pull down any umbrellas, put away deck chairs, bring in delicate potted plants and otherwise protect against wind-blown objects outdoors.
The National Weather Service is advising that people expect the potential for downed trees and limbs along with power outages. So, now's also the time to prepare for those potential power outages, such as charging cell phones and batteries and setting out flashlights.
If you know anyone who's camping, give them a call. The weather service advises that people not be outdoors in forested areas tonight.
The weather service advises that you avoid windows during the windstorm and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home. Use caution if you must drive.
Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Because the winds will be coming out of the north, the weather service has singled out Interstate 80 as a route that could be tricky to drive tonight in Nebraska. That's because vehicles may be buffeted by crosswinds.
Rain chances and wind speeds are expected to pick up through the evening and reach their highest levels after dark.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
THE WORLD-HERALD
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
PEXELS
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
PEXELS
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.