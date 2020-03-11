A Crofton High School student who attended the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. 

Crofton Community Schools in northeast Nebraska will close for the rest of the week as a result. The male student, whose age has not been released, was in serious condition at Nebraska Medicine on Wednesday. 

The student is believed to have attended two basketball games during the high school girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website. 

Message from North Central District Health Department

The games were the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast game at 7 p.m. hosted at Lincoln North Star High. 

Community members and onlookers may have been exposed to the virus in the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections. The student is also believed to have stepped onto the basketball court after the 9 a.m. game to hug family members.   

The school district said possible exposure may have also occurred at Crofton Elementary School, among fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students and staff who attended school on March 10. 

The two Lincoln high schools where the games were held did not hold classes on March 5, and all Lincoln public schools are on spring break this week. 

Wednesday, more schools whose students or staff may have been exposed at the tournament canceled classes as a precaution, including Hartington Newcastle Public Schools, Hartington Cedar Catholic School and Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools dismissed students at noon Wednesday and said school would be closed for the rest of the week. Students were sent home with iPads and computers so they could complete homework. Spring break starts Thursday for Lyons-Decatur Northeast schools.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the general public will not be allowed to attend the boys state basketball tournament, which begins Thursday. Only family members will be permitted to cheer for their players in-person. 

"We are very saddened it cannot go on with all the fans there," NSAA exective director Jay Bellar said at a press conference in Lincoln with city and county officials. 

Public health officials will be gathering more information on Wednesday about the Crofton case and who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The decision on whether to keep schools closed or reopen will be reviewed on Friday, the school district said.  

The boy began experiencing symptoms — a fever, cough and headache — on March 5, according to Roger Wiese, the executive director of the North Central District Health Department. 

The health department is trying to trace how the student caught the coronavirus. The student was not traveling recently and was not at the Fremont YMCA, where the first person to come down with the coronavirus disease played in a basketball tournament on Feb. 29.

He does have a history of past health issues, Wiese said. After falling ill around March 5, the student had less contact with other people. The North Central District Health Department is reaching out to roughly 40 people who may have had direct contact with the student and may be at greater risk of exposure than those who were simply in attendance at the same basketball game. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is working with the Lincoln relatives the student stayed with during the girls basketball tournament. The student arrived in Lincoln on March 4 and left the morning of March 6. He did not patronize any local restaurants. Those relatives are currently self-quarantined and show no symptoms of the disease. 

Wiese continued to preach the power of precaution and good hygiene: vigorously wash hands, stay home if you're feeling ill and call your primary care provider first if you think you're experiencing any possible coronavirus symptoms — let them prepare before showing up unannounced at the doctor's office or emergency room. 

"If you're feeling the least bit ill you need to stay home and isolate yourself from others," Wiese said. 

Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a person from northeast Nebraska was being transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. An HHS spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday morning that the case involved a high school student in Knox County, where Crofton is located.

The Plattsmouth and Logan View school districts, plus public and private schools in Fremont, closed earlier this week as a precaution. 

Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department said a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada has the coronavirus illness, called COVID-19. She is the county’s fourth case and is recovering at home.

The first three confirmed cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother.

Health officials have not yet detected COVID-19 spreading within Nebraska communities. However, they said they do expect to see additional cases in the state.

The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The 36-year-old woman also is being treated there.

Iowa health officials on Tuesday reported five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 13. The five were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other positive cases. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.

World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard and Stu Pospisil contributed to this report.

