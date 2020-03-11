A Crofton High School student who attended the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
Crofton Community Schools in northeast Nebraska will close for the rest of the week as a result.
The student is believed to have attended two basketball games during the high school girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website.
The games were the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur game at 7 p.m. hosted at Lincoln North Star High.
Community members and onlookers may have been exposed to the virus in the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections. The school district said possible exposure may have also occurred at Crofton Elementary School, among fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students and staff who attended school on March 10.
The boys state basketball tournament is scheduled to start Thursday. The Nebraska School Activities Association has previously said it will go on as scheduled, unless the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health department or any other governmental agency says otherwise.
The NSAA board was holding its regular meeting in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Nebraska education officials are talking with Lincoln and state officials in the wake of the Crofton case to discuss the future of the boys tournament.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he expects to hear more by noon Wednesday.
Public health officials will be gathering more information on Wednesday about the Crofton case and who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The decision on whether to keep schools closed or reopen will be reviewed on Friday, the school district said.
Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said a person from northeast Nebraska would be transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. No additional details were released about where the individual lived.
The Plattsmouth and Logan View school districts, plus public and private schools in Fremont, closed earlier this week as a precaution after potential coronavirus exposure at the Fremont YMCA and a Special Olympics basketball tournament held there.
Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department said a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to California and Nevada has the coronavirus illness, called COVID-19. She is the county’s fourth case and is recovering at home.
The first three confirmed cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother.
Health officials have not yet detected COVID-19 spreading within Nebraska communities. However, they said they do expect to see additional cases in the state.
The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha. Of those, six are in the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit and one is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The 36-year-old woman also is being treated there.
Iowa health officials on Tuesday reported five additional cases of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 13. The five were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other positive cases. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
The boys state basketball tournament should be cancelled in light of this.
