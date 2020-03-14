Crofton Community Schools will resume classes Tuesday, nearly a week after the northeast Nebraska district shut down after one of its students tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
The school district decided to reopen upon the recommendation of the North Central District Health Department, officials said in a statement Friday.
Parents and guardians who decide to keep children at home must contact their school, Crofton officials said.
The district closed its schools Wednesday after a 16-year-old male student tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials said initially that they did not know how the teenager was exposed to the virus.
The boy attended two games at the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln earlier this month before his diagnosis was known. That prompted the preemptive closure of several schools whose teams played in those games.
Health officials have not determined that community spread is occurring in Nebraska.
The teenager has been in serious condition in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. His condition Saturday was not immediately available.
District officials said the custodial staff has “done a great job of preparing the school for students to return.”
They reminded people to remain cautious and follow recommended precautions provided by local and state health agencies.
Staff members will return to schools Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.