A 20-year-old Bellevue man might want to review his shoplifting skills.

It took about five minutes Monday for store detectives to determine the name, address and phone number of the man they say walked out of the Scheels sporting goods store at Village Pointe without paying for a $40 bottle of cologne.

A loss prevention manager at Scheels told Omaha police that he was watching as the man selected a box of St. James of London cologne and strolled into another department about 12:15 p.m. 

The man surreptitiously slid the bottle of cologne out of the box and into his pants, the Scheels worker said. The shoplifter then returned the box to its place on the shelf and left before the store employees could stop him. 

The man's first mistake was driving away in his father's Toyota Camry slowly enough to let an employee write down the car's license plate number. His bigger mistake: filling out an employment application when he arrived. 

The loss prevention manager told police that while reviewing surveillance video of the incident, he noticed the man had completed a job application. The man's name, age, phone and place of residence matched information police had gathered during numerous earlier arrests. A still photo from the video also matched the 20-year-old's mug shot.

Police told the Scheels employee that they would try to locate the man to issue him a shoplifting citation. If they weren't successful, they said, they would seek an arrest warrant. 

The man's chances of getting hired at the store? Slim. 

