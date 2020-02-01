KEARNEY — Two escapees from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney could face a string of charges in three counties after allegedly taking a car from Kearney and fleeing custody last week.
At 7:19 p.m. Tuesday a Kearney resident reported suspicious activity to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when two males were observed in a yard at Canal Heights, just east of the detention center. Sheriff Neil Miller said a deputy responded to the area, and at 7:25 p.m. called the center to ask if they were missing any teens.
Center staff said they would check, Miller said.
At 7:46 p.m. the staff called deputies back, Miller said, confirming that two teens were missing.
Early Wednesday morning, Seward County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a 2012 Kia Forte that had slid off Interstate 80 into the median a mile west of Goehner. No one was inside the car. Capt. Paul Vyhlidal of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked one set of footprints in the snow about a mile to a farm where they found a juvenile hiding inside a van about 5 a.m.
The second set of footprints was tracked to the Goehner rest area about 4 miles east of the car where the second juvenile was located. The teens were confirmed to be the escapees from the youth detention center in Kearney and taken into custody in Seward County. A transportation company was contacted to take the teens back to the facility, Vyhlidal said.
At 6:23 a.m. Wednesday, Kearney police notified a Kearney woman that her 2012 Kia Forte had been stolen and had been recovered near Seward.
The investigation revealed someone had broken into the woman’s apartment house and taken her car keys, said Kevin Thompson, a police spokesman. The woman was home asleep at the time of the incident.
At 1:22 p.m. Wednesday the York Police Department received a report that a male who was in custody assaulted a transportation company driver and stole the private service van. The transportation company was taking the two teens — ages 16 and 17 — back to the detention center in Kearney.
The van briefly stopped at a business just north of I-80 where one of the teens allegedly freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver, then allegedly stole the van before traveling west from York.
York police tracked the van to Hamilton County, where the teens were apprehended on Highway 34. The York County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the teens and transported them to Kearney.
According to an email from Lee Rettig, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that oversees the detention center, an internal investigation related to Tuesday’s escape has been initiated. Rettig declined to comment on the protocol used to track teens at the facility.
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
INSTAGRAM
