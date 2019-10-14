A 32-year-old woman died at an Omaha hospital Saturday after being found unresponsive in her cell at the Douglas County Correctional Center.
Jessica Wolfe was found unconscious shortly before 9 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for Douglas County. Emergency medical care was initiated and Wolfe was taken by the Omaha Fire Department to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Jessica’s family for the loss of their loved one,” Mike Myers, director of Douglas County Department of Corrections, said in a statement released Sunday.
Douglas County spokeswoman Leia Baez said officials would have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
Wolfe was booked into the jail on Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. She was awaiting trial.
