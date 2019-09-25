Sometimes, you just don't want to walk home.

About 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy hopped on a riding lawn mower at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St., and took it for a ride.

Randy Eddy, Joslyn's security manager, said the museum's camera system picked up the theft right away. The maintenance man using the mower wasn't far away, but he didn't notice the boy, Eddy said.

Eddy said he called 911 and drove after the mower in his pickup truck as the mower's young operator headed north and west.

The boy was driving "on the street, on the sidewalk, doing 360s ..." Eddy said. "He almost got hit a couple of times."

Eddy was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, telling them where to send the police.

When the boy got to near 35th and Hamilton Streets, 1.7 miles northwest of the museum, he got off the mower and headed toward a house just as cruisers were pulling up near him, Eddy said. 

"He was walking up to the porch," Eddy said. "I don't think he ever got into the house."

When officers called out to the teen, Eddy said, he "turned and walked back to them."

The 15-year-old told officers he took the mower "because he did not want to walk home," according to a police report.

Eddy said he was glad the boy wasn't hurt and the mower, a 54-inch Hustler FasTrak, wasn't damaged.

The teen was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of felony theft. 

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

