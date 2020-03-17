An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February death of a Lincoln man in a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Nebraska Highway 370.

Kenisha Prentice, 25, also was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. A statement from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said Prentice was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .172, more than double the legal limit.

Nabil Shokai, 67, died following the Feb. 9 crash after being flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. A passenger in Shokai’s vehicle, Kalul Bor, 74, of Lincoln, also was taken to the medical center, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies determined that Shokai was driving a 2001 Saturn on Interstate 80 just west of the 370 entrance ramp about 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle stalled in the center lane. The Saturn was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai driven by Prentice.

Prentice is being held in the Sarpy County Jail pending a bail hearing. She and three passengers from her vehicle were treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for their injuries.

