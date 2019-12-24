An Omaha man must serve least 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to two gun offenses in Sarpy County District Court.
Jeremy T. Baker, 31, was ordered Monday to serve 20 to 25 years for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to an additional five to 10 years for using a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences are to be served one after the other.
Baker was accused of shooting at his wife from a vehicle on May 9 while she was driving another vehicle on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue. She was not hit.
Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Baker must serve at least 10 years for the first offense. The second offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
In return for the no-contest pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted felony assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and being an habitual criminal.
