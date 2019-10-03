Shooting suspect

Omaha police would like help identifying this man in connection with a homicide Wednesday night at 32nd and L Streets. 

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a tobacco store Wednesday night, Omaha police said Thursday. 

Bahy Altairi of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to Tobacco and Vape, 3202 L St., about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers found Altairi down inside the store. 

A surveillance camera in the store recorded a photo of a suspect, a police spokesman said. Investigators would like help identifying the man, who was thought to have walked away to the north.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

