Omaha police announced Sunday that they had arrested a man on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Rene Rosales-Flores, 28, of Omaha was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Sunday at 12:20 a.m., according to information from police.

Officer Michael Pecha said late Sunday afternoon that officers checked out a call that an armed man was at 2912 Charles St.

The police found Rosales-Flores with a firearm, and the man admitted that he was at the house to kill a resident there. Police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, and on suspicion of using a firearm to commit a felony and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.

Pecha said the police conferred with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office and booked Rosales-Flores into jail. The police had provided no further information as of Sunday night.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

