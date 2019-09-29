A 20-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault Sunday in connection with the shooting of a teenager near 59th Street and Bedford Avenue.
Thomas Wilson, 16, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m., police said. His injury did not appear to be life threatening.
Investigators determined that the males were handling a firearm when the teenager was shot. The arrested man remained at the scene and was later booked into the Douglas County Jail.
