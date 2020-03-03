The 14-year-old driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist will be charged in juvenile court, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.
Don Kleine said the investigation into the Saturday night crash is ongoing, but his office plans to file a misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide charge against Chloe Kuchta in juvenile court.
Kuchta, of Omaha, did not have a driving permit or a driver's license, authorities said.
The pickup Kuchta was driving struck a 2006 Harley-Davidson at 156th and Q Streets. Dillon Flesner, 29, the driver of the motorcycle, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, 24-year-old Jenna Dieffenbach, suffered serious injuries and also was taken to the hospital.
Neither Kuchta nor her two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were seriously injured, Omaha police said.
Kleine said there is no evidence Kuchta was driving recklessly, and because of her age and lack of criminal history, the case belongs in juvenile court.
Juvenile court has jurisdiction over youths until they turn 19 years old.
"A 14-year-old is obviously an inexperienced driver," Kleine said. "She doesn't yield to right of way. She's in the wrong."
When the charge is filed, Kuchta will have to appear in court for a hearing, which Kleine said might not be held for a couple of weeks. Kuchta is not in custody.
"Obviously, she shouldn't have been driving," Kleine said. "It's horrible, and we see far too many of these kinds of cases, where somebody doesn't see a motorcyclist or someone on a bicycle and they (the motorcyclist or bicyclist) are obeying traffic laws and they get killed because of it."
