A 26-year-old Oakland, Nebraska, man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Isaac W. Wilson, was wearing a seat belt and driving a 1997 Geo Metro, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 91, just east of Snyder, Nebraska.
The driver of the 2011 Ford F-350 pickup was Brian A. Steffensmeier of Clarkson, Nebraska. Neither Steffensmeier, 28, nor his 22-year-old passenger were injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.