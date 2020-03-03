A 26-year-old Oakland, Nebraska, man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Isaac W. Wilson, was wearing a seat belt and driving a 1997 Geo Metro, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 91, just east of Snyder, Nebraska.

The driver of the 2011 Ford F-350 pickup was Brian A. Steffensmeier of Clarkson, Nebraska. Neither Steffensmeier, 28, nor his 22-year-old passenger were injured, according to the Sheriff's Office.

