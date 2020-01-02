Bellevue cruisers

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Bellevue was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

Alfredo V. Dominguez III of Lincoln was arrested in connection with the Saturday shooting death of Randy N. Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha. Dominguez was taken into custody without incident about 9:45 a.m. near 66th and Vine Streets in Lincoln, Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said.

An arrest warrant charging Dominguez with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving a stolen firearm was issued Tuesday. 

Two teenagers were arrested Monday on suspicion of being accessories to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Garcia-Ramos. A boy, 17, and a girl, 16, were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center following a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Omaha.

Bellevue police officers were called to the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of U.S. Highway 75 about 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man down, Melvin said. They located Garcia-Ramos on the ground, and he was pronounced dead.

Family members told police that a blue Toyota Corolla belonging to Garcia-Ramos was missing and thought to have been stolen. Omaha police officers located the Toyota near 23rd and U Streets on Monday and alerted Bellevue police.

Officers watched the vehicle and started a pursuit of the Toyota after the two teens drove away. The teens were apprehended when the Toyota crashed about 4 p.m. Monday near Highway 75 and Q Street.

The boy, who was driving, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center before being booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

