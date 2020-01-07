A man shot near 29th Street and Poppleton Avenue on Tuesday night was taken by private vehicle to the hospital.

Timothy Green, 40, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Omaha police said.

Police listed the suspects as two Hispanic males between 18 and 19 years old possibly driving a Silver Chrysler 300 with black wheels.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.p3tips.com. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.

