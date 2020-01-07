1. Jacque Holbert, 21, shot Jan. 20 near 38th and Burdette Streets.
2. Joseph Hellman, 37, killed Jan. 29 near 39th and Fort Streets. Police have not said how he died.
3. Robert Williams Jr., 28, shot Feb. 3 at 24th and Cuming Streets.
4. Elijah Foster, 18, shot Feb. 5 at 47th Street and Ellison Avenue.
5. Dylan M. Kenney, 25, stabbed April 7 at 13th and Center Streets.
6. Tyler Johnson, 24, shot May 4 at 46th Street and Camden Avenue.
7 and 8. Michael Sykora, 57, and Tracey Atkins, 50, shot June 18 near Ida Street and Northridge Drive.
9. Tanya Leffler, 37, shot in September 2018 near 20th and Maple Streets and died of her injuries June 21.
10. Jal Dak, 24, shot June 23 near 32nd and Seward Streets.
11. Leovardo Garcia, nine months old, suffered head trauma Aug. 3 at a home near 39th and Center Streets and died Aug. 26.
12. Michael A. Rowell Jr., 23, was shot Aug. 8 near 62nd and Maple Streets.
13. Kelly Barges was found dead Aug. 9 near 45th and Decatur Streets. Police said he had been beaten and strangled to death July 25.
14. Ar Li, 41, shot Aug. 14 near 49th and Hamilton Streets.
15. Bahy Altairi, 21, shot Oct. 2 near 32nd and L Streets.
16. Andrea Georgeson, 41, shot Oct. 23 near 108th Avenue and Mill Valley Road.
17. Legenn Clayton, four months old, injured Nov. 15 at a motel room near 144th Street and West Center Road and died Nov. 23 of head trauma.
18. Kenvaughn Glass, 19, shot Nov. 30 near 24th and Vane Streets.
19. Dustin Moheng, 21, found shot to death Dec. 2 at Ash and Weir Streets (northwest of 124th Avenue and Q Street).
20. Jethro DuFour, 33, shot Dec. 4 near Fifth and William Streets.
21. Charles Toles, 30, shot Dec. 13 near 18th and Emmet Streets.
22. Johnton Banks, 23, shot Dec. 26 near 30th Street and Stone Avenue (southwest of Miller Park).
23. Dana Wells, 58, became the city's 23rd and final criminal homicide victim of 2019. Police have said she was killed by 57-year-old Terry Hudson, who was fatally shot by an Omaha police officer shortly after he shot Wells. During that altercation, Officer Joshua Ames was shot in the leg.
Officials determined that Maurice Matlock was justified in the Sept. 15 fatal shooting of Deandre A. Hines, 26, and Nolan King was justified in the Sept. 28 stabbing of Shane Inks, 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.